Arsenal agree personal terms with Ajax defender Jurrien Timber

Arsenal are set to submit a fresh offer to sign Ajax star Jurrien Timber after agreeing personal terms with the defender, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The North Londoners have been busy for the past few days trying to bolster their squad for next season. Mikel Arteta’s side are yet to confirm any official signing but have agreed a deal with Chelsea for Kai Havertz.

The Germany international is expected to undergo his medical this weekend before completing a £65m switch to the Emirates Stadium on a long-term contract.

Arsenal are still pursuing a deal for No.1 transfer target Declan Rice but there has not been any breakthrough yet with Manchester City keen on hijacking the move by meeting West Ham United’s £100m valuation.

Arsenal are also looking to sign a defender to complement the likes of William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Rob Holding, and Ben White, and Timber has emerged as a serious target.

Reinforcement

Arsenal have already seen an opening offer rejected by Ajax but talks are continuing between the two clubs to find a resolution with Timber believed to be keen on sealing a move to the Gunners.

Romano claims that Arsenal have agreed personal terms with the 22-year-old and the player has ‘accepted to join’ the North London club. An improved offer is expected to go in over the coming days with Romano suggesting that it will take at least £34m to strike a deal with Ajax.

Timber is regarded as one of the best talents in the Netherlands and has the potential to become one of the best defenders in the world. He is a versatile defender who is comfortable playing at right-back, centre-back and in midfield.

Arteta is believed to be willing to use him in a similar fashion to left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko, who moved to the Emirates Stadium from Manchester City last summer.

Timber joined Ajax from Feyenoord at age six and has since gone on to make a 121 appearances in all competitions. Last season, he featured in 47 games for Ajax across all competitions and made four goal contributions.

