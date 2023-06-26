Liverpool to battle Tottenham for Micky van de Ven

Liverpool are looking to hijack Tottenham Hotspur’s attempts to sign Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven this summer, according to Football Insider.

Tottenham are in the market to bolster their defensive options following the exit of Clement Lenglet – the Frenchman has returned to Barcelona following his loan spell.

The likes of Ben Davies, Davinson Sanchez, and Eric Dier have all been linked with a move away from White Hart Lane this summer as new Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou looks to reshape his squad.

Van de Ven has emerged as a serious target with Fabrizio Romano reporting recently that Tottenham have opened talks with the players agent to discuss a move to North London this summer.

However, it appears Spurs will face stiff competition as Football Insider claims that Liverpool have now joined Tottenham in the race to sign van de Ven and could now hijack their proposed move for the defender.

The report says Jurgen Klopp is in the market for a new defender and wants a versatile player who can play in a traditional back four or in a back three to allow Trent Alexander Arnold to play in his new midfield role.

Van de Ven is now on Klopp’s radar as he fits the profile of player the German boss is looking for and Football Insider suggests that Liverpool are already ‘laying the foundation’ to make a defensive signing this summer.

Liverpool and Tottenham could now go head-to-head for Van de Ven’s signature this summer and the 22-year-old would be an exciting addition for whichever club wins the race.

The Netherland international is attracting interest following his impressive performances for Wolfsburg last season as they finished eighth in the Bundesliga. He was ever-present for The Wolves, making 36 appearances, scoring once, and registering one assist across all competitions last term.

The centre-back is valued at £26m by Transfermarkt, however, both Liverpool and Spurs may have to pay more to get a deal agreed. The defender joined Wolfsburg under Liverpool’s new sporting director Jorg Schmadtke during his time in Germany. Schmadtke could play a role in helping the Reds secure a deal ahead of Tottenham.

