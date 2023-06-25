Liverpool close to signing Nice’s Khephren Thuram

Liverpool ‘expect’ to sign Khephren Thuram following fresh talks with Nice over a deal for the highly-rated midfielder, according to Football Insider.

The Merseysiders have been in talks with the Ligue 1 side for several weeks but it’s proven difficult to agree a deal as Nice are under no pressure to sell their prized assets this summer.

Thuram has two years left on his current contract with the club and reports have suggested they are demanding up to £51m for the French under-21 international’s signature.

Liverpool have been reluctant to meet that valuation and it’s opened the door for rivals such as Newcastle United to eye a deal. However, Football Insider claims Liverpool now ‘expect’ to sign Thuram following productive fresh talks with Nice.

Negotiations between the two clubs are continuing but the report suggests that a deal is now close and Liverpool are ‘pushing hard’ to secure a full agreement to sign the talented midfielder.

Deal close

Thuram is keen on a move to Anfield and it appears he should now get his wish as Liverpool close-in on a deal. Liverpool and Thuram have already agreed personal terms for weeks now and this should smoothen the deal.

However, the 22-year-old is currently representing France at the ongoing European Under-21 Championship in Georgia and Romania, so he may have to wait until after the tournament has finished to finalise any move.

Thuram has emerged as one of the best young midfielders in France following his outstanding performances for Nice last term as they finished ninth in the Ligue 1. The highly-rated midfielder featured in 48 games across all competitions, netted two times, and recorded eight assists in the process.

Jurgen Klopp is in the market for midfield reinforcements as Naby Keita, James Milner, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will all leave when their contracts expire at the end of the month.

Argentina international Alexis Mac Allister moved to Anfield from Brighton & Hove Albion on a five-year deal earlier this month but Klopp still wants at least one more midfielder and it seems like he’s set his sights on Thuram.

