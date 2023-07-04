Liverpool eye move for £43m defender after Szoboszlai signing

Liverpool are targeting a move for a central defender after completing the signing of Dominik Szoboszlai with Goncalo Inacio a main target, according to Football Insider.

The Reds have been busy revamping their midfield following the exit of Naby Keita, James Milner, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after their contracts expired at the end of last month.

Argentina international Alexis Mac Allister was the first midfield addition this summer from Brighton & Hove Albion on a five-year deal before Szoboszlai joined his new teammate through the Anfield doors.

The pair is expected to play a key role for Jurgen Klopp’s side next season as they look to bounce back from a disappointing 2022/23 campaign where they missed out on Champions League qualification.

Klopp’s midfield was aging with Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara both the wrong side of 30, so the German coach is brought in fresh blood in Mac Allister and Szoboszlai.

However, Klopp will continue his spending spree as Football Insider claims the Merseysiders have now turned their attention to signing a new centre-back this summer.

Reinforcement

According to Football Insider, Sporting Lisbon defender Goncalo Inacio is a main target for Liverpool. The 21-year-old has been attracting plenty of interest following his superb displays for Sporting last season. Inacio racked up 52 appearances and made seven goal contributions in all competitions as Sporting finished fourth in the Primeira Liga.

The Portuguese international would be an excellent long-term addition to Klopp’s squad but he won’t come cheap as the centre-back’s release clause is set at around £43m and Sporting are under no pressure to sell for anything less.

Liverpool also showed an interest in Josko Gvardiol but he appears to be heading to Manchester City, while the report says the Reds have also been linked with a move for Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven – but it’s believed that Tottenham Hotspur are on the verge of completing a deal for him with personal terms almost agreed.

Liverpool are well-stocked in defence as the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, and Joe Gomez are all currently on the books. Matip and Gomez have been linked with moves this summer, so Klopp may be lining-up a replacement should one of his existing crop depart.

