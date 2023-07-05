Man Utd eye summer move for Brighton’s Robert Sanchez

Manchester United have expressed interest in signing Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Robert Sanchez in the summer transfer window following the future uncertainty of David de Gea, according to the Daily Mail.

The Red Devils have been linked with a move for several shot-stoppers including Andre Onana, Justin Bijlow, and Kevin Trapp, however, the newspaper claims Sanchez has emerged as a serious target.

United’s No.1 De Gea is yet to commit his future to the club following the expiration of his contract last month. The 32-year-old has been at United for 12 years since joining from Atletico Madrid in 2011.

He has racked up 545 appearances and kept 190 clean sheets across all competitions, helping the club win Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Community Shield as well as finishing as UEFA Europa League runner-up.

Last season, De Gea clinched the Premier League Golden Glove for the second time in his career in England as he kept 17 clean sheets for United – who finished 3rd in the Premier League to secure Champions League qualification.

As it stands, the Spaniard is out of contract and there has been no clear indication of extending it, therefore Manchester United desperately need to bring in a new shot stopper in the coming weeks with the new season on the horizon.

Reinforcement

Sanchez has emerged as a surprise target for United and with Ten Hag working with a limited budget, the Dutch gaffer could make a move for the 25-year-old – who lost his place as Brighton’s No.1 under new manager Roberto de Zerbi last season.

The signing of Bart Verbruggen from Anderlecht could see the Spaniard drop down the pecking order. According to the Daily Mail, Brighton would sell Sanchez for around £30m with several clubs showing keen interest.

The ball-playing goalkeeper joined Brighton from Levante in 2013 at the age of 15 and has since become a fan favourite at Amex Stadium. He has made 90 appearances and kept 29 clean sheets across all competitions.

Sanchez managed to feature in 25 games last term and kept eight clean sheets in all competitions as the Seagulls secured European qualification for the first time in their history.

He was impressive for Brighton against Manchester United in the Emirates FA Cup semi-final, keeping a clean sheet after 120 minutes of action, however, he ended up on the losing side at Wembley Stadium.

Read more: Mason Mount completes medical ahead of £60m move to Man Utd, says goodbye to Chelsea fans