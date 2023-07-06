Liverpool make contact over deal to sign Levi Colwill

Liverpool have enquired about the possibility of signing Levi Colwill this summer but Chelsea are determined to keep hold of the youngster, according to Football London.

Colwill will return to Stamford Bridge after the ongoing Under-21s European Championships come to an end. He is currently representing England and has played a key role in their march to the final following Wednesday’s win over Israel.

The 20-year-od is attracting interest from several clubs after an impressive spell on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion last season where he was one of the most consistent performers for Roberto De Zerbi’s side.

Colwill, who joined the Seagulls on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea, featured in 24 games and scored three times as Brighton secured European qualification for the first time in their history.

Brighton want to make the move permanent and have had two offers turned by the West Londoners for the highly-rated defender, and Liverpool are also showing a keen interest in signing Colwill this summer.

According to Football London, Jurgen Klopp is a ‘huge fan’ of the defender and Liverpool have made contact to enquire about his availability as they look to pull off an ambitious swoop of their rivals.

Assurances

The report says that Chelsea want to keep the young defender this summer following the exit of Senegal international Kalidou Koulibaly to Saudi Arabia side Al Hilal and are keen to tie him down to a new long-term contract.

However, Colwill wants assurances over his first team place and will meet Mauricio Pochettino once he returns for pre-season training to discuss his role in the Chelsea team before making any decision over his future.

Colwill has two years left on his current contract at Stamford Bridge and he’s unlikely to sign an extension unless he’s guaranteed regular football – which might be hard to come by at Chelsea given the competition he’ll face.

After strengthening his midfield this summer, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp wants to bring in a defender to bolster his squad and it seems he’s identified Colwill as a key target.

The highly-rated defender is valued at £26m by Transfermarkt but Liverpool may have to pay more to tempt Chelsea into selling one of their best young players this summer.

