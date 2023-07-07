Liverpool submit mega £170m bid to sign PSG star Kylian Mbappe

Liverpool have reportedly submitted a whopping £170m [€200m] bid to sign PSG star Kylian Mbappe this summer, as per El Chiringuito journalist Edu Aguirre.

The 24-year-old’s current contract is set to expire at the end of next season and there is an option – which can only be triggered by the player himself – to extend the deal for one more season.

However, the Frenchman has made it clear that he has no desire to prolong his stay at the Parc des Princes beyond the next term. So, speculation surrounding his future continues to grow.

PSG don’t want to lose Mbappe for free at the end of next season and they’ve made it clear he will be sold if he doesn’t sign a new contract soon. If they cash-in, the French champions have reportedly slapped a huge £170m price tag on his head.

It seems several clubs are planning to take advantage of this situation and sign Mbappe this summer as Real Madrid, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal have all been linked with a move in recent weeks.

Mbappe to Liverpool

However, speaking on Chiringuito TV(via Sport Witness), Aguirre has reported that Liverpool are desperate to sign Mbappe to beef up their frontline this summer and they have already submitted an official proposal of around £170m [€200m].

Aguirre said:

“What has occurred, in the last few hours, in the offices of PSG is that an offer from Liverpool has arrived. Liverpool have entered the scene, Liverpool have made a €200m offer for Mbappé. The offer from Liverpool that has arrived in the last few hours in the offices of PSG is of €200m. Al-Khelaifi has put Mbappé up for sale.”

Mbappe enjoyed a stellar campaign last term, scoring 41 goals and registering 10 assists in 43 appearances in all competitions. The forward is one of the best players in the world so he would certainly be a great coup for the Merseyside club if they somehow sign Mbappe this summer.

However, Liverpool are currently well-stocked in their attacking department so they don’t need to splash such an amount of money to sign another forward in this transfer window.

Also, it would be a major surprise if this report is true as Liverpool don’t seen to be in a position to spend £170m on one player this summer. They pulled out of the race to sign Jude Bellingham because they didn’t want to spend around £100m on him, so it seems highly unlikely they’d spend £170m – even for a player like Mbappe.