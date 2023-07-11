Perr Schuurs emerges as top transfer target for Liverpool

Liverpool have made Torino centre-back Perr Schuurs their top defensive target as Jurgen Klopp looks to strengthen his backline this summer, according to Football Insider.

The Reds are well-stocked with defenders but Jurgen Klopp wants to add another player to his defensive options for next season and Schuurs has emerged as a prime target.

Football Insider claims that Klopp is a huge fan of the Netherlands international and the German believes he has the potential to develop into one of the best defenders in the world.

The Merseysiders have been linked with several defenders including Chelsea youngster Levi Colwill and Sporting Lisbon’s Gonçalo Bernardo Inácio, however, Schuurs could represent a cheaper option.

Liverpool reportedly made an opening bid worth £26m (€30m) for Schuurs but it was turned down by Torino – who value one of their prized assets at £34m (€40m). The Reds are expected to submit a new offer to the Serie A side, hoping to agree a deal this time around.

The 23-year-old is fast becoming of one the most sought-after young centre-backs in the world following his excellent performances for Torino.

Potential

He racked up 36 appearances and made three goal contributions in his debut season for the Serie A side as he helped the club to a 10th-placed finish in the top flight. He moved to Italy from Ajax last summer where he featured in 95 games for the Eredivisie giants.

Liverpool could be the perfect environment for Schuurs to improve his game under the guidance of Klopp, and he’d also have the likes of Virgil Van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, and Joe Gomez to learn from.

Fringe players such as Nathaniel Phillips and Sepp van den Berg are expected to leave the club this summer, opening the door for further defensive reinforcements. Both players have made less than 50 appearances for Liverpool and are considered surplus to requirements, therefore they are set to be offloaded with several clubs interested in signing the pair.

Phillips has been linked with a move to Leeds United, while Van den Berg is attracting interest from some Bundesliga clubs despite an unsuccessful spell at Schalke last season where he made only nine appearances across all competitions.

