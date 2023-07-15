Liverpool remain interested in signing Manu Kone this summer

Liverpool are still interested in signing Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone this summer, according to renowned transfer expert Christian Falk who told CaughtOffside.

Kone is currently nursing an injury he sustained while featuring for France at the just-ended U21 European Championships in Georgia and Romania. It is expected that he will be on the sidelines for at least six weeks with a knee injury.

However, despite the setback, Christian Falk claims that new Liverpool sporting director Jorg Schmadtke is eyeing a move for the 22-year-old, who is attracting interest from several clubs this summer.

Jurgen Klopp is revamping his midfield and have already brought in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai following the exit of James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita last month.

The Reds have still in the market to bolster their midfield with skipper Jordan Henderson and Fabinho tipped to make shock moves to Saudi Arabia this summer.

If the duo both leave, Klopp would need to bring in further midfield reinforcements and Kone remains a target having been strongly linked with a move to Anfield last month.

According to Christian Falk, Klopp has told Schmadtke what he wants in the market and the Liverpool chief is working to the deals done, with Kone named as a potential new recruit for the Reds.

Midfield addition

Kone has forged a reputation as one of the best young talents in the Bundesliga since joining Monchengladbach from Toulouse in 2021. He has featured in 60 games and made six goal contributions across all competitions for the German club.

Last season, he was ever-present as he racked up 31 appearances, scored once, and provided one assist in all competitions. He has two years left on his current contract with Monchengladbach and there have been no talks over a contract extension.

Kone is valued at £34m by Transfermarkt, so he could be a relatively cost-effective signing for Liverpool if they manage to get a deal done this summer.

