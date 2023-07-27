Liverpool submit improved bid to sign Romeo Lavia

Liverpool have reportedly submitted an improved second bid to sign Southampton star Romeo Lavia this summer, as per the Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Having endured a disappointing campaign last term, the Reds have decided to revamp their engine room in this transfer window. It has been suggested that Jurgen Klopp wants to sign up to three new midfielders ahead of next season and the Merseyside club have already purchased Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai after releasing Naby Keita, Alex Olexlade-Chamberlain and James Milner.

Liverpool have now accelerated their efforts to sign a third midfield option after identifying Lavia as a serious target. Arsenal and Chelsea have also expressed their interest in signing the Belgian, but the Merseyside club have been pushing the hardest to acquire the 19-year-old’s service.

Klopp’s side previously tabled an opening £37m offer to purchase Lavia but Southampton rejected that proposal as they want more money to let their star man leave in this transfer window.

Now, writing on Twitter, Tavolieri has reported that Liverpool have launched an improved second bid of around £45m, including bonuses and the two parties are currently negotiating regarding the payment and add-ons structures.

Lavia to Liverpool

The journalist further claims that Southampton expect this deal to be done within the ‘next few days’ and the player is now waiting to undergo medical ahead of finalising the move, having already agreed personal terms with Liverpool. So, it appears the Anfield club are closing in on a deal to purchase the highly-rated youngster.

Tavolieri wrote:

“Second bid from Liverpool for Romeo Lavia officially been sent this morning on a 45M£ deal, bonus included. Work’s now ongoing to find the right structure with meticulous talks to ensure that bonuses are achievable. Installments also being discussed. SaintsFC expected to got a done deal in the next few days… “Player’s just waiting for it and that we allow him to undergo a medical to complete the transfer so that he can be part of the summer camp in Singapore as personal terms are already agreed as announced previously. Matter of time!”

Lavia is an extremely talented player and possesses the potential to become a world-class midfielder going forward. So, he would be a great coup for Liverpool if they eventually manage to secure his signature in this transfer window.