Liverpool to submit improved offer for Southampton’s Romeo Lavia

Liverpool have intensified talks with Southampton for the signing of Romeo Lavia and will submit an improved second bid for the midfielder, according to The Telegraph.

Jurgen Klopp is overhauling his midfield this summer following a disappointing 2022/23 campaign. Jordan Henderson has moved to Saudi Arabia while Fabinho is also expected to complete his move to Al Ittihad after undergoing a medical over the weekend ahead of his proposed £40m transfer.

Naby Keita, James Milner, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have also left meaning Liverpool are thin on midfield options. They’ve signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai but Klopp needs further reinforcements.

Liverpool’s midfield currently boosts of Thiago Alcantara, Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones, and Stefan Bajcetic but Alcantara and Bajcetic are still yet to return to full training following injury issues. Klopp needs to bring in at least one more top class midfielder and Lavia is a key target.

Having already seen an opening £38m bid rejected, Liverpool have now returned to the negotiating table with Southampton and will submit an improved bid ‘imminently’, according to the Telegraph.

The 19-year-old is valued at £50m by the newly relegated side – who are firm on their asking price due to Manchester City’s 20 percent share of any fee received for his services.

Chelsea have been credited with an interest in Lavia therefore Southampton hold the bargaining power. However, with the Championship starting this weekend, manager Russell Martin will want Lavia’s future decided sooner rather than later.

Main target

According to The Telegraph, Lavia is Liverpool’s main transfer target following the exit of several midfielders this summer. He was one of the brightest spots for Southampton last season, making two goal contributions in 34 appearances in all competitions.

Southampton could receive a higher bid from free-spending Chelsea – who are struggling to agree a deal with Brighton for the signing of Moises Caicedo. The West Londoners have had four bids turned by the Seagulls with the latest one worth £75m plus £5m in add-ons.

However, Lavia has his heart set on moving to Anfield and Liverpool will hope to get a deal wrapped-up quickly ahead of their Premier League opener against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on August 13th.

The Reds have two friendlies left and Jurgen Klopp would love to have Lavia on board for at least one of the pre-season games to get him up to speed ahead of the trip to West London.

Read more: Liverpool open talks to sign £26m star this summer but Arsenal could scupper deal – report