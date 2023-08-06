Man Utd eye swoop for Leon Goretzka but Liverpool also keen

According to Sky Sports Germany, Manchester United are showing a keen interest in signing Leon Goretzka but Liverpool are also keen on the Bayern Munich midfielder.

The Germany international fell out with Thomas Tuchel during the club’s pre-season tour of Asia and he could be leaving the Allianz Arena this summer. Tuchel preferred new signing Konrad Laimer over the 28-year-old to partner Joshua Kimmich in the middle of the park in their recent pre-season games.

Goretzka said last month that he was happy at Bayern and was not considering a move away from the club, however, his stance could change now that he’s lost his place in the starting line-up.

Sky Sports Germany claims that United have been monitoring Goretzka for a long time and ‘discussions are underway’ internally about a possible swoop for the German international.

Goretzka is regarded as one of the best midfielders in the Bundesliga and has helped the Bavarians win several titles such as Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal, UEFA Champions League, Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup.

He has made 179 appearances, netted 34 times, and provided 35 assists across all competitions since joining the club so he’d be a terrific addition for United.

Competition

However, according to Sky Sports Germany, Man United are not the only team interested in signing Goretzka this summer as Liverpool are also showing a keen interest along with Juventus, Atletico Madrid and Napoli.

Jurgen Klopp is revamping his midfield for next season after losing several players including skipper Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. Liverpool have already brought in two new midfielders this summer after the arrivals of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

The Merseysiders want to add at least one more midfielder to their squad and have been linked with several players including Romeo Lavia and Andre but Goretzka has emerged as a potential transfer target.

According to Sky Sports Germany, Bayern are willing to sell the German for £43m (€50m), which represents a reasonable price in today’s transfer market for a player of his quality and experience.

Man United are also working on a deal for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, however, they will have to sell before signing the Morocco international after spending £174m on three new players including Mason Mount, Andre Onana, and Rasmus Hojlund.

