Man Utd ‘very close’ to signing Sofyan Amrabat this summer

Manchester United are reportedly ‘very close’ to sealing a deal for Fiorentina star Sofyan Amrabat this summer, as per the Italian outlet Sport Italia.

After enjoying a promising campaign under the new manager Erik ten Hag last term, the Red Devils have decided to spend big in this transfer window to continue the rebuild under the Dutch boss’ guidance.

United have already signed Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund to strengthen their squad. It has been suggested that Ten Hag is looking to sign more firepower before the end of this window and wants to purchase a second midfield option after Mount.

Several players have been mentioned as potential targets for United but Amrabat has emerged as the primary option in recent weeks. It has previously been reported that Man Utd have already held talks with the player’s representatives over a potential move and the midfielder has agreed to move to Old Trafford this summer.

Saudi Arabian side reportedly expressed their intention of signing Amrabat but he doesn’t want to move to the Middle East as the midfielder is keen on reuniting with his former boss Ten Hag at Man Utd having previously worked together at FC Utrecht.

Amrabat to Man Utd

Now, as per the Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla (via Sport Italia), the negotiations between Man Utd and Fiorentina are expected to develop over the coming days and the Moroccan is about to leave Vincenzo Italiano’s side.

The report further claims that the midfielder is ‘very close’ to moving to the Premier League next season. So, it seems Man Utd are inching closer to signing the African this summer to reinforce their engine room.

It has been suggested that Fiorentina are ready to cash-in on their star man if they receive an offer of around £26m from his potential suitors such as Man Utd. So, United can sign Amrabat for a reasonable fee if they manage to secure his signature this summer.

The 26-year-old has been identified as a potential replacement for Fred after Ten Hag decided to transfer-list the Brazilian this summer. Donny van de Beek is also expected to move away and Real Sociedad have been in contact with United to acquire the Dutchman’s service.

Amrabat has already showcased his talent for club and country in recent times so he would definitely be a shrewd signing for Man Utd if they eventually manage to lure him to Old Trafford in this transfer window.