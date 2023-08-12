Chelsea make transfer decision on Tyler Adams



According to respected journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are prepared to walk away from signing Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams despite conducting medical tests.

The London giants recently triggered the £20 million relegation release clause in Adams’ contract , and it was reported on Thursday that he had completed the main part of his medical ahead of his proposed move to Stamford Bridge.

However, there has been a dramatic U-turn from Chelsea over the last 24 hours. The Blues have now decided to pull out of talks to sign the United States international this summer.

Surprise decision

Chelsea appeared on course to sign Adams this week, but they have made a surprise decision to walk away from the deal. This could be associated with their ongoing pursuit of Moises Caicedo.

The Blues recently made a £100 million proposal for the Ecuadorian, but they were outbid by Liverpool with a £110 million offer. However, Caicedo has made it clear that he wants to join Chelsea.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side are likely to make an improved bid for the 21-year-old, while they are also still chasing Romeo Lavia. With additional funds required for those two deals, Chelsea may have backed off from securing the services of Adams from Leeds.

The news will be hugely disappointing for Adams, but Chelsea seem determined to land Caicedo at any cost this summer.

The Blues have tried to sign Caicedo since the beginning of June, and they are now prepared to break the British transfer record to bring him to Stamford Bridge before the transfer window closes.

Caicedo has developed into one of the best holding midfielders in the Premier League, and he should be a fantastic acquisition for Chelsea. He is strong with his tackling and ability to win duels.

The South American star is also good with the ball at his feet and could be seen as a successor to N’Golo Kante, who left on a free transfer this summer. He has similar attributes to the Frenchman.

The huge price tag is bound to increase the expectations from him. It remains to be seen how Caicedo will fare if Chelsea eventually reach an agreement to sign him from Roberto De Zerbi’s side.