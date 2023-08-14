Liverpool suffer blow as Pavard desperate to join Man Utd

Liverpool have suffered a big blow in pursuit of Bayern Munich star Benjamin Pavard as the defender is desperate to join Manchester United this summer, as per Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol.

Having struggled with defensive frailties since last term, it has been suggested that Jurgen Klopp has identified defence is an area that needs strengthening in this transfer window.

Several players have been linked with a move to Anfield over the last few months with Antonio Silva, Goncalo Inácio and Nayef Aguerd being among them but, Pavard is reportedly on their radar as well.

However, writing on Twitter, Solhekol has reported that Pavard is keen on joining Man Utd and he will ‘fight as hard as possible’ to engineer a move to Old Trafford. So, this is a big blow for Liverpool in pursuit of the Frenchman.

The journalist further claims that the Red Devils are looking to sign a new centre-back to replace Harry Maguire and have earmarked Pavard as a serious option.

Battle

Solhekol also states that United have already opened formal talks with Bayern to acquire the 27-yeard-old’s service and the Bavarian club could opt to let their star man leave if they receive an offer of around £26m. So, it is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd can eventually manage to purchase Pavard this summer.

Solhekol wrote:

“Benjamin Pavard will fight as hard as possible to get a move to Manchester United from Bayern Munich. Talks ongoing between the clubs but they are far apart on valuation. €30m regarded as fair price. Transfer can only happen if United sell Harry Maguire.”

It has been suggested that having won everything with Bayern, Pavard is keen on taking a new challenge in his career. So, he has decided not to sign an extension with Thomas Tuchel’s side despite entering the final year of his current contract.

It seems Man Utd are looking to take advantage of this situation and sign him in a cut-price deal to bolster their backline. The Frenchman is a versatile player as he is comfortable playing in the centre-back position as well as in the right-back role.

The 27-year-old has already showcased his talent at the highest level for club and country over the last few years. So, he would be a great coup for Man Utd if they eventually manage to acquire his service and beat Liverpool in this race.