Liverpool considering making a move for Cheick Doucoure

Liverpool are reportedly considering making a move for Crystal Palace star Cheick Doucoure in this transfer window, as per the Independent.

The Reds have prioritised revamping their engine room this summer and have already purchased Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai. However, Jurgen Klopp is seemingly keen on signing another midfield option after selling Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia were seemingly the primary targets for Liverpool but despite agreeing on a deal in principle with their respective clubs, the Merseyside club failed to persuade either of them to join the club.

In the end, Caicedo and Lavia have decided to join Chelsea. So, having failed to purchase key targets, the Anfield club have now decided to shift focus to alternative options with Doucoure now emerging as a serious target.

According to the report by the Independent, Liverpool have identified Doucoure as the key option to reinforce their engine and are planning to step up efforts to lure him to Anfield before the window slams shut.

Doucoure to Liverpool

The report further claims that the midfielder is keen on joining Klopp’s side so agreeing on personal terms with the player won’t be an issue for Liverpool.

The Independent also states that Doucoure could be available for less than £60m so he would be a cheaper option than both Caicedo and Lavia if Liverpool eventually manage to secure his signature.

Having joined Crystal Palace from RC Lens last summer, the 23-year-old enjoyed a promising debut campaign in the Premier League last term. So, it appears after being impressed by his recent displays for the Eagles, the Merseyside club have decided to register their interest in him.

Doucoure is a holding midfielder by traits but can also play in the box-to-box role. He is technically sound, dynamic, can link-up the play from defence to attack and also can contribute defensively as well.

The Mali international is a talented player and could be a solid acquisition for Liverpool if they sign him this summer. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether they opt to formalise their interest in acquiring his service in this transfer window.