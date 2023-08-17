Liverpool very interested in signing Boubacar Kamara



According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Liverpool are very interested in signing Aston Villa midfielder Boubacar Kamara.

The Merseyside giants are determined to sign a holding midfielder before the transfer deadline, having lost the services of Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Fabinho this summer. They tried to recruit Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia this month, but both of them chose to join Chelsea instead.

It is now reported by Foot Mercato that Jurgen Klopp’s side are ‘very interested’ in a move for Kamara, but a deal could be difficult to pull off for the club. Villa are not considered as sellers, and they mention that manager Unai Emery is not looking to part ways with the Frenchman over the next fortnight.

Nonetheless, a transfer is not deemed impossible, and Foot Mercato claim that Liverpool want Kamara signed more than ever. There is no mention over the asking price, but Villa are unlikely to sanction his departure unless there is a significant bid on the negotiation table.

Good signing

Liverpool have already signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai to reinforce the midfield. The former played in the defensive midfield role in the curtain-raiser against Chelsea, but he is more effective in the final third of the pitch with his ability to create chances.

Klopp will want to play to the Argentine’s strengths and for this to happen, he needs another quality holding midfielder in the squad. Thiago Alcantara has been injury prone in his career while Stefan Bajcetic is still inexperienced to become a regular starter for Liverpool.

Kamara had a good debut campaign with the Villans last season where he was impressive with his distribution, tackling and ability to win duels. He was also good with his ball control and lost possession rarely. The Midlands club signed him on a free transfer, but he could cost plenty now.

The Frenchman is currently priced at £26 million by Transfermarkt, but we won’t be surprised if Emery’s side hold out for around £60 million to consider his exit. Aston Villa should be well aware that Liverpool have the funds after bidding £110 million to sign Caicedo recently.