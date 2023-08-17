Liverpool set to beat Man Utd to sign Sofyan Amrabat

Liverpool are on the verge of hijacking Manchester United’s move for Sofyan Amrabat as Jurgen Klopp looks to bring in midfield reinforcements, according to Dutch outlet Algemeen Dagblad.

Man Utd have been widely touted as favourites to sign Amrabat this summer with Erik ten Hag reportedly keen to take the Moroccan international to Old Trafford as he continues to revamp his squad.

However, the Red Devils need to sell players before they are able to formalise their interest with a bid for Amrabat. United have sold Fred to Fenerbahce, they must ship out more players in bid to meet the Financial Fair Play Regulations.

Harry Maguire’s failed move to West Ham could make it difficult for Erik ten Hag to make further additions after spending £166m on three new signings following the arrivals of Mason Mount, Andre Onana, and Rasmus Højlund.

The delay in Man Utd pushing ahead with a move for Amrabat has opened the door for Liverpool as Algemeen Dagblad claims the Merseysiders are now on the verge of agreeing a deal for the midfielder.

The Dutch news outlet says a move to Anfield is expected to be completed in the ‘coming days’ as Liverpool look set to beat the likes of Man Utd, Atletico Madrid and West Ham to the players signature.

Deal close

According to the report, West Ham agreed a £30m deal with Fiorentina to sign Amrabat but the player rejected the move as he wants to join one of Europe’s biggest clubs, and Liverpool fit that bill.

Jurgen Klopp is desperate to strengthen his midfield department after missing out on both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia to fellow Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Several players have been credited with a move to Anfield, however, Amrabat has emerged as a serious target and Klopp will be keen to wrap up the deal before he suffers another hijack from a rival Premier League club such as United.

The 26-year-old represents a cheaper option than the other alternatives, and with Liverpool also on the verge of signing Wataru Endo from Stuttgart in a £21.5m deal, it looks like Klopp is about to add two new midfielders to his squad.

Amrabat featured in 49 games and recorded one assist in all competitions as Fiorentina finished 8th in the Serie A last season, He also helped the club reach the final of the UEFA Europa Conference League where they lost 2-1 to West Ham.

He is yet to feature for Fiorentina this season as he’s been pushing for a move and it looks like he could finally be heading to England with Liverpool now in pole position ahead of Man Utd to get a deal done.

