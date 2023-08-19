Chelsea have real interest in signing Folarin Balogun

According to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth, Chelsea have a real interest in signing wantaway Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun.

The 22-year-old spent the previous season on loan with Reims in the French top-flight. He was hugely impressive for them with 22 goals and 3 assists from 39 outings. Monaco have been in regular contact with Arsenal to sign the USA international, but Sheth claims that there is fresh interest from Chelsea.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side are looking for a new striker after the long-term injury for Christopher Nkunku, and Sheth has claimed that the Blues have a genuine interest in signing the Arsenal graduate. Chelsea have yet to make a formal approach to land Balogun from their London rivals.

Surprise move

Balogun had a top campaign with Reims in Ligue 1, but he is currently out-of-favour under manager Mikel Arteta. Eddie Nketiah recently led the line for the Gunners after a knee injury to Gabriel Jesus. Balogun was nowhere to be seen, having revealed his desire to leave for regular game time.

Monaco are trying to pursue his services from the London giants, but they are yet to meet the asking price of around £50 million. The Blues have the financial firepower to afford the striker, but the big question mark is whether Arsenal would sell to a direct rival for the Champions League spots.

Chelsea finished a lowly 12th in the league standings last season, but they are anticipated to make a huge improvement after signing some of the most sought-after young players this summer. Adding Balogun to their ranks would further strengthen their top-four bid and Arsenal may be reluctant to sell.

The Gunners are not resistant to losing their graduate, but may demand a higher price to sell him to their fierce rivals. Chelsea have already spent £300 million on new purchases this summer, but have recouped nearly two-thirds of that amount through player sales. Aside from a striker, they could consider signing a new winger before the window closes.