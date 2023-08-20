Liverpool could sign Torino defender Perr Schuurs for £30m

Liverpool are well placed to sign Torino centre-back Perr Schuurs in a £30m deal as Jurgen Klopp looks to strengthen his defence this month, according to Football Insider.

The online news portal claims that the Reds are in search of a left-sided centre-back to complement the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konaté, Joel Matip, and Joe Gomez, and Schuurs has emerged as a serious target.

Several defenders have been linked with a move to Anfield this summer including Micky van de Ven, Levi Colwill, and Goncalo Inacio, however, the former has joined Tottenham Hotspur while the latter has penned a new long-term deal with Sporting Lisbon.

Colwill has also signed a new long-term contract with Chelsea after he was assured of regular playing time at Stamford Bridge this season by new boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Football Insider suggests that Schuurs remains on Liverpool’s radar as Klopp looks to bring in another centre-back before the window closes. He represents a cheaper option compared to other alternative targets as Torino are ready to do business if £30m is put on the table.

Schuurs is regarded as one of the best young centre-backs in Serie A following his excellent performances for Torino. The Dutch defender moved to Italy from Ajax last summer and has since become a fan favourite at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino.

He racked up 34 appearances across all competitions, scored once, and recorded three assists for Torino as they finished 10th in the Serie A table. The highly-rated defender was in action for Ivan Jurić’s side during their Coppa Italia first-round win over Feralpisalò last weekend.

Defensive reinforcement

According to Football Insider, Liverpool skipper and countryman Virgil Van Dijk admires Schuurs’ talent. During his time at Ajax, he helped Maurice Steijn’s outfit clinch three Eredivisie titles, two Dutch Cups as well as the Johan Cruyff Shield.

Schuurs has three years left on his contract with an option to extend it by a further 12 months therefore Torino are under no pressure to sell on the cheap.

Liverpool’s priority this summer is to bolster their midfield options after losing five senior players including, Naby Keita, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson, and Fabinho but Klopp also wants another defender.

