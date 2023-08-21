Man United certain to make Amrabat transfer offer

According to Italian outlet Il Tirreno, Manchester United are very likely to make an attempt to sign Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat before the summer transfer window closes.

Man United have been linked with the Moroccan star for a number of weeks, but there has been no official contact with Fiorentina. Il Tirreno now report that United remain in the race and will almost certainly make an offer to sign the 26-year-old in the coming days.

The same outlet add that United are unlikely to face any competition from Liverpool after their recent acquisition of Wataru Endo from Stuttgart. It is mentioned that manager Jurgen Klopp will hardly go for another midfielder with the same characteristics as the Japanese star. United are in pole position, but still need to meet Fiorentina’s £26 million valuation to land Amrabat.

Top player

United have had an indifferent start to the new Premier League season. They were very lucky to pick up maximum points (1-0) on the first matchday against Wolverhampton Wanderers, but did not have the same fortune at Tottenham Hotspur where they lost 2-0. In both of those games, they were outrun in the midfield department by the opposition.

Manager Erik ten Hag will want more control over the proceedings in midfield. A player like Amrabat could be a game-changer with his strong ability on the ball. He possesses terrific passing skills and concentration but can also hold-up play. He is also gifted with a tremendous work rate and has the knack of fouling opponents to break up play.

For a club of United’s calibre, the fee should not be a stumbling block. The board are currently focusing on possible outgoings as mentioned by ten Hag yesterday, but they must also invest on Amrabat. Casemiro has shown signs of regression since the season has started, and United cannot risk being over-reliant on him for the no.6 position.