Liverpool considering move for Kalvin Phillips

Liverpool recently confirmed the signing of Wataru Endo from VfB Stuttgart and handed him a debut one day later in their 3-1 win over AFC Bournemouth, but Jurgen Klopp isn’t finished in the transfer market.

The Reds manager still wants to strengthen the midfield after suffering a summer exodus and talkSPORT say Kalvin Phillips is on their radar. He’s reportedly worth £35m but might be available on loan.

Fabinho joined Ittihad Club, Jordan Henderson joined Al-Ettifaq, Naby Keïta joined SV Werder Bremen, James Milner joined Brighton & Hove Albion and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain joined Besiktas, but Liverpool have only brought in Endo, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai to replace them.

The Merseysiders tried and failed to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton before Chelsea beat them to his signature, and they failed in their pursuit of Romeo Lavia thanks to Chelsea, so Klopp has turned his attention to Phillips who might be sent away by Manchester City for a season.

The 27-year-old joined the Sky Blues from Leeds United in 2022 and has gone on to make 21 appearances in all competitions. Phillips has amassed less than 600 minutes of playing time, however, as he seldom starts under Pep Guardiola, so he might be moved on temporarily to get regular first-team opportunities.

TalkSPORT say Phillips wants to fight for his place at City, but he started only two Premier League games in his debut season while being an unused substitute in all four of their matches this campaign, so it’s hard to see him getting more playing time. Rodri has been preferred in Phillips’ favourite role and hasn’t put a foot wrong to justify being dropped.

Liverpool have Stefan Bajcetic, Curtis Jones and Thiago in addition to their new signings, but Bajcetic is young and inexperienced so they’re lacking significant experience in the deep-lying role. Phillips could be a decent temporary replacement for Keita and Fabinho without Liverpool having to break the bank.