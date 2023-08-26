Liverpool set to offer £39m to sign Piero Hincapie

Liverpool are ready to make an initial bid of £39m (€45m) to Bayer Leverkusen to sign centre-back Piero Hincapie, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes via Football365.

The online news portal claims that the Reds are showing keen interest in the Ecuador international as Jurgen Klopp looks to bring in a defender during the closing days of the summer window.

Hincapie has emerged as one of the best young defenders in the Bundesliga following his impressive performances for Leverkusen over the past few seasons, having joined Xabi Alonso’s side in 2021 from Talleres.

He has since gone on to make 76 appearances, scored three goals, and provided two assists across all competitions. Last season, he was ever-represent for the Bundesliga side as they finished 6th in the top-flight.

The 21-year-old featured in 43 games and made two goal contributions in all competitions. He played a key role in helping Leverkusen reach the semi-finals of last season’s UEFA Europa League.

Hincapie represented his country at last year’s World Cup, playing in all their group games, however, Ecuador exited at the group stage after failing to beat Senegal in their final game of the competition.

He was linked with a move to several clubs including Tottenham Hotspur but Liverpool are looking to secure his signature before the window closes on September 1.

Offer made

According to Fichajes, via Football 365, Liverpool are ready to pay £39m to sign Hincapie but Leverkusen are yet to make a decision. The South American is a key player for Alonso therefore only a tempting bid would force the club to sell him.

The Reds’ priority in the market is to bring in another midfielder to bolster their squad after losing five senior midfielders earlier in the summer including former captain Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, however, signing a defender is also on the club’s radar.

Ibrahima Konate missed training this week and is a doubt for Sunday’s Premier League clash against Newcastle United. The 24-year-old has been hampered by injuries since moving to Anfield from RB Leipzig in 2021.

His injury record is becoming a big concern for Liverpool and Klopp. Joel Matip and Joe Gomez are also injury-prone, hence the need to bring in a new centre-back to beef up their squad.

Hincapie, whose contract will expire in 2027, would be a great addition for Liverpool if the Reds are able to complete a move before the window closes next week.

Read more: Tottenham in talks to sign £14m star as Postecoglou looks to revamp defence – report