Liverpool contemplating swoop for Aston Villa star Luiz

Liverpool are reportedly weighing up a swoop for Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz, as per the transfer journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Reds have prioritised revamping their engine room in this transfer window and have already purchased Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo.

However, it appears Jurgen Klopp isn’t satisfied with his current midfield options and wants to add at least another one before the end of this window.

Ryan Gravenberch has widely been mentioned as a serious target for the Merseyside club, but it seems Liverpool are also interested in signing Luiz.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jacobs has reported that Liverpool are definitely planning to purchase a new midfielder before Friday’s deadline and have ‘discussed internally’ regarding a deal to sign Luiz.

Luiz to Liverpool

However, the journalist claims that they haven’t made a concrete approach yet to sign him this summer and it is going to be interesting to see whether things will change over the coming days.

Jacobs also states that along with Luiz, Liverpool are also plotting a swoop for Gravenberch and the Dutchman is keen on moving to Anfield. But it is not clear yet whether Bayern Munich will allow his departure this summer. So, it remains to be seen whether the Merseyside club can eventually manage to acquire either of the midfielder’s services before the end of this window.

Jacobs said:

“Douglas Luiz is a name that has been discussed internally by Liverpool. I’m not aware of any movement at this point. I think that it’s crystal clear that Liverpool wants to add between now and the end of the window if the right name becomes available. “I would still keep an eye on Ryan Gravenberch because that’s a long-standing Liverpool target and the player is keen on the move. It’s just a case of Bayern insisting they don’t want to sell and we wait and see towards the end of the window whether anything changes there.”

Luiz – valued at around £34m by Transfermarkt – still has three years left in his current contract. So, Villa are in no rush to let him leave this summer and Liverpool will have to offer a lucrative proposal to persuade them to sell.

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur previously expressed their intention of signing the Brazilian but neither of those clubs decided to step up their interests. So, it appears Liverpool have a clear pathway to sign him in this transfer window should they opt to formalise their interest.