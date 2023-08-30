Chelsea keen on signing Brentford’s Ivan Toney this summer

Chelsea are ready to make a late move for Brentford star Ivan Toney as Mauricio Pochettino looks to sign a striker before the window closes on Friday night, according to the Independent.

The newspaper claims that Pochettino wants to bolster his attacking options this week and Chelsea are targeting a late swoop for Toney. Brentford will be reluctant to sell for less than £80m but the Independent says there is an expectation that a ‘deal could be struck’ in the last few days of the window.

Chelsea are desperate to bring in a new forward after summer signing Christopher Nkunku suffered a knee injury that has ruled him out for several months so Pochettino is short of options at attack.

Several forwards have been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge including Nottingham Forest star Brennan Johnson but Toney has emerged as a serious transfer target for the Blues.

The England international is attracting interest from other big clubs such as Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur – who are looking to sign a replacement for Harry Kane following his move to Bayern Munich earlier this month.

Toney is currently suspended for eight months for breaking Football Association betting rules, including betting against his own team.

The ban will end on January 16, 2024, but he can start training again from September. The 27-year-old netted 21 times and registered five assists in 35 games across all competitions for Brentford last season.

Attacking reinforcement

According to the Independent, Pochettino wants to sign a versatile forward who can play across the frontline and Toney is believed to be an ideal fit for the Blues.

Chelsea have already signed Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal and the 22-year-old has shown glimpses of his potential in front of goal but Pochettino needs another option to augment his attack.

Chelsea have picked up four points this season and are already five points behind defending Premier League champions Manchester City. With Nkunku out injured and Armando Broja yet to make an appearance this term, Chelsea need to bring in another forward to help ease the pressure on Jackson.

Toney would be an excellent signing for Chelsea if they could get a deal agreed over the coming days but it remains to be seen whether an agreement can be found with Brentford.

