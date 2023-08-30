Liverpool eyeing Wilfred Ndidi

According to Miguel Delaney of the Independent , Liverpool are considering a move for Wilfred Ndidi as Jurgen Klopp eyes a late swoop for a central midfielder.

The 26-year-old is in the final year of his deal at Leicester City and could be granted a move as the Foxes could lose him for nothing in 2024. City manager Enzo Maresca couldn’t deny to reporters that Ndidi might be sold.

Liverpool signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion, Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig and Wataru Endo from VfB Stuttgart after losing Fabinho to Al-Ittihad Club, Jordan Henderson to Al-Ettifaq, Naby Keïta to Werder Bremen, James Milner to Brighton & Hove Albion and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to Besiktas this summer, but they’re still looking for one more addition to the engine room.

Ndidi joined Leicester from KRC Genk in 2017 and has gone on to make 243 appearances in all competitions, scoring 13 goals with 13 assists. The Nigerian international, who boasts 51 caps for his country, is playing his part in getting Leicester back to the Premier League but might leave before finishing the job – Leicester have a 100% record from six games and Ndidi has featured in all of them.

Leicester would prefer to keep Ndidi but recognise the need to cash in as he’s not putting pen to paper on an extension. His asking price is around £20m, so Liverpool wouldn’t have to break the bank for the talented defensive-midfielder. Klopp hasn’t hidden his frustration with Liverpool’s toils in the transfer market, but Ndidi does tick every box.

Despite Leicester suffering relegation last season, the 26-year-old still boasted more tackles per game in the Premier League (2.3) than every Liverpool player bar Thiago (2.4) and boasted more interceptions per league game (1.4) than every Liverpool player bar Joel Matip, so he’d be a great addition to the squad.

Time will tell if Klopp makes a move and Leicester accept, however.