Liverpool contemplating swoop for Man City star Phillips

Liverpool are reportedly weighing up a swoop for Manchester City star Kalvin Phillips in this transfer window, as per the talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook.

After showcasing his talent for Leeds United in the Premier League, the 27-year-old attracted the attention of Pep Guardiola so the Citizens decided to purchase him in a £45m deal last summer.

However, the move hasn’t panned out for the Englishman as he has struggled to find regular first-team football at the Etihad Stadium since the switch. So, speculation surrounding his future continues to emerge in this transfer window.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Crook has reported that Liverpool are short in numbers in their engine room so they have prioritised signing a new midfielder before Friday’s deadline and have identified Phillips as a potential target.

The journalist further claims that Jurgen Klopp is ‘really interested’ in signing him and Man City could let him leave on loan should they manage to finalise a deal for Matheus Nunes.

Phillips to Liverpool

Crook also states that the Merseyside club are keen on purchasing Ryan Gravenberch as well so it is going to be interesting to see whether the Anfield club eventually manage to sign either player before the end of this window.

Crook said:

“Kalvin Phillips is a name that has been mentioned to me in the last couple of weeks as someone that Klopp is really interested in. It might be possibly that Manchester City would let them go on loan. “I guess that might depend on if City can get the Matheus Nunes deal over the line. Ryan Gravenberch as well, I think the interest is genuine. They probably are still one midfielder light. I think that’s the priority.”

After enduring a woeful campaign last term, Liverpool have earmarked midfield is an area that needs revamping to challenge on all fronts this season. So, the Reds have signed Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo. But, it appears they are planning to purchase another midfielder before Friday’s deadline.

Although Phillips struggled to showcase his best in recent times, he is a talented player and would be an excellent signing for Liverpool. So, it is going to be interesting to see whether Klopp’s side opt to formalise their interest in signing him over the coming days.