Liverpool eye shock summer move for Sunderland’s Dan Neil

Liverpool are considering a late summer move for Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil as Jurgen Klopp continues to refresh his midfield for the new season, according to Football Insider.

The Reds are looking to warp up a move for their fourth summer signing Ryan Gravenberch after agreeing a deal worth £34m (€40m) with Bayern Munich for the 21-year-old. The Netherlands international is in Liverpool to undergo his medical before signing a five-year contract with Klopp’s side.

Liverpool have been one of the busiest sides this window after losing six senior players including former skipper Jordan Henderson, Roberto Firmino, and Fabinho while also bringing in three new players following the arrival of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo.

The Merseysiders lost out on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia to Chelsea earlier this month, however, they have switched attention to other alternatives and Neil has emerged as a surprise transfer target.

Football Insider claims that Liverpool have been watching the 21-year-old for one year and is seen as an ideal long-term replacement for Henderson – who left Anfield to move to the Saudi Pro League.

He racked up 50 appearances for Sunderland last season across all competitions, scored twice, and registered four assists. This season, the versatile midfielder has featured in five games and made two goal contributions.

Strong interest

According to Football Insider, Liverpool have a strong interest in Neil and are eyeing a late move during the closing hours of the window. However, they could face competition as Crystal Palace, Brentford, and Burnley are also showing an interest.

The Englishman is one of the best players at Sunderland following his impressive performances for the club. The Sunderland academy graduate has represented England at the youth level, making five appearances and netting two goals in the process. He has three years left on his current contract with the Black Cats, therefore the Championship side are under no pressure to sell.

Tony Mowbray’s side have already lost several players this summer and striker Ross Stewart is on the verge of joining Southampton, while Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts have also been linked with moves away from the club.

Neil is valued at just £4m by Transfermarkt, however, he is expected to command a much higher fee if the likes of Liverpool formalise their interest this late in the window.

