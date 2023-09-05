Chelsea considering January move for Brentford’s Ivan Toney

Chelsea are eyeing a January move for Brentford forward Ivan Toney as Mauricio Pochettino looks to bolster his attacking options following a long-term injury to Christopher Nkunku, according to Evening Standard.

The newspaper claims that the Blues considered signing a striker in the just-ended summer window, but decided to bring in England U-21 forward Cole Palmer from Manchester City instead.

However, it’s believed that the West Londoners could look to sign a striker in January to help strengthen their goal-threat for the second part of the season and the report says Toney is a target.

Chelsea’s attackers have scored only three league goals so far as they currently lie 12th in the Premier League table with just four points out of a possible 12.

Toney has forged a reputation as one of the best finishers in the top-flight following his impressive goal-scoring exploits for Brentford. The 27-year-old – who was linked with a move to Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in the summer – has scored 68 times and recorded 21 assists in 124 games for the Bees in all competitions.

Last season, he banged in 21 goals and provided five assists in 35 matches in all competitions prior to his eight-month suspension for breaking Football Association betting rules, including betting against his own team.

The England forward’s ban will end on January 16, 2024, but he can commence training again later this month.

Attacking reinforcement

With the summer transfer window now closed, Chelsea will have to rely on the likes of Raheem Sterling, Nicolas Jackson, and Palmer to bang in the goals until Nkunku and academy graduate Armando Broja return from their respective injuries.

Sterling has made a promising start to the new season, having already netted two goals in three games for the Blues. The former Man City star finished last season as the club’s top scorer with 10 goals and is keen on improving on that.

Jackson has struggled so far for Chelsea since joining from Villarreal in the summer. He has netted once against Luton Town and has missed several goal-scoring chances.

Though he is hardworking and likes to press his opponent, the Senegal international has not had luck in front of goal, hence the consideration of signing a new striker this winter.

Toney is valued at £30m by Transfermarkt but Brentford may demand a larger fee if they were to sell in January.

