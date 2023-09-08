Man Utd could look to sign Joao Palhinha in January

Manchester United could reportedly opt to make a move to sign Fulham star Joao Palhinha in January, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils prioritised strengthening their engine room in the summer window and purchased Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat.

However, it has recently been reported that United initially identified Palhinha as their primary target but the Cottagers’ high valuation forced Erik ten Hag’s side to shift focus to alternative options so they decided to sign Amrabat on a loan deal.

But, writing on Caught Offside, Romano has reported that Man Utd remain interested in Palhinha and they could make a concrete approach to sign him in January.

However, the journalist claims that purchasing Palhinha won’t be straightforward for Man Utd as Bayern Munich are also keen on acquiring his service in the winter window.

Palhinha to Man Utd

Romano wrote:

“I’m aware that Manchester United have been linked as suitors for Palhinha when the transfer window opens again in January. I think Bayern will try again for Palhinha.”

The Portuguese was very close to joining the Bavarian club on deadline day this summer and even completed the medical, but in the end, time ran out and Bayern Munich couldn’t secure his signature before the window slammed shut. So, Palhinha has now returned to Fulham and will be playing for them until January at least.

After joining Fulham last summer, the 28-year-old has showcased his talent in the Premier League last term. So, he would be a great coup for United should they manage to secure his signature.

However, Palhinha still has four years left in his current contract. So, Marco Silva’s side are in a strong position to demand a big fee if they are forced to sell him in January and it has previously been reported that they want a fee of around £90m.

Therefore, Man Utd will have to break the bank if they want to sign him. However, having spent more than £150m this summer, the Red Devils reportedly can’t afford to spend big on any new signings due to FFP regulations.

So, it is looking highly unlikely that Man Utd will be able to lure the Portugal international to Old Trafford in the upcoming transfer window. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Ten Hag’s side opt to formalise their interest in signing him to bolster their midfield department.