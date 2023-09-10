Tottenham & Liverpool in battle to sign Lloyd Kelly in cut-price deal

Tottenham and Liverpool are ready to battle it out over a cut-price deal to sign Bournemouth centre-back Lloyd Kelly in the winter transfer window, according to Football Insider.

The online news portal claims that Spurs are on alert to make a fresh move for Kelly as contract is set to expire next summer. The Cherries are yet to agree a new deal with the 24-year-old and would be forced to accept a cut-price offer in January if they can’t tie him down to a fresh terms soon.

The Englishman moved to the Vitality Stadium in 2019 from Bristol City where he emerged as one of the best young talents in the division following his mature performances for the Robins. He featured in 48 games, scored two goals, and provided two assists in all competitions during his stay at the club.

Kelly has been hampered by injuries at Bournemouth so far but has impressed every time he plays for Andoni Iraola’s side. The versatile defender – who can also play as a left-back – has racked up 120 appearances and made 10 goal contributions in all competitions.

Last season, he helped the Cherries escape relegation after a slow start to the campaign – finishing five points above 18th-placed Leicester City. Kelly has been featured in two league games for Bournemouth in the new season.

Competition

According to Football Insider, Tottenham will face stiff competition for Kelly’s signature from Liverpool as the Reds are also showing a keen interest in the England defender.

The battle for the 6ft 3in star would see Bournemouth recoup a fee for the highly-rated ace. Meanwhile, he could discuss a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs from January 1 if there is still no deal in place between the player and Bournemouth by then.

Liverpool were interested in signing a left-sided centre-back this summer and were credited with an interest in several defenders including Micky Van de Ven – who ended up moving to Tottenham.

Persistent injury issues for Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, and Joe Gomez could force Jurgen Klopp’s side into bringing in a defender as well as the exit of Nat Phillips to join Celtic on loan until January.

Spurs had an offer worth £20m offer for Kelly dismissed by Bournemouth on deadline day but they may have to accept a lower fee in January if the player doesn’t sign a new contract over the coming weeks.

