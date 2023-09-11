Liverpool eye summer move for West Ham’s Nayef Aguerd

Liverpool are eyeing a move for West Ham star Nayef Aguerd in the 2024 summer transfer window as Jurgen Klopp looks to reshape his defence, according to the Sun.

The newspaper claims that the Reds are showing a keen interest in Aguerd but will face competition from Premier League champions Manchester City for his signature next year.

It’s believed that the Merseysiders are closely monitoring the Morocco international ahead of a possible move. After refreshing his midfield this summer, Klopp has set sights on rebuilding his defence and Aguerd is emerging as a serious target.

The 27-year-old joined the Hammers from Rennes in a deal worth £30m deal in 2022 and he’s still valued at that figure by Transfermarkt, so he shouldn’t break the bank.

Aguerd was a regular for Rennes during his two-year stay at Roazhon Park. The centre-back racked up 80 appearances, scored seven times, and made four assists across all competitions.

Aguerd has been hampered by injuries since moving to England and has managed to feature in just 33 games, helping David Moyes’s side to clinch the UEFA Europa Conference League by beating Fiorentina 2-1 in the final.

He has been in fine form this campaign, scoring in the 3-1 home win over Chelsea before he was sent off after receiving a second yellow card for a bookable offence. The Moroccan has made three appearances so far for West Ham, who remain undefeated as they lie 4th in the Premier League table with 10 points.

Defensive reinforcement

Klopp’s defence is ageing with skipper Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip both 32 years of age. Matip, Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate are all injury-prone and cannot be relied on as evidenced in the past few seasons.

Konate is currently out injured and has missed Liverpool’s victories over Newcastle United and Aston Villa. The 24-year-old is expected to return to full training this week ahead of their league clash against Wolves on Saturday.

The France international, just like Gomez and Matip, has suffered various injuries and their absence has affected the Reds greatly. Academy graduate Nat Phillips has made first-team appearances for Klopp’s men but he is considered fifth-choice centre-back and was allowed to join Celtic on loan until January for more playing time.

Aguerd would bring much stability to Liverpool’s defence following his impressive display for Morocco at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He played an instrumental role for the Atlas Lions as they finished 4th in the tournament – beating the likes of Belgium and Portugal en route to the semi-final.

