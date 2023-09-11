Man Utd considering summer move for Benfica’s Antonio Silva

Manchester United are interested in signing Benfica centre-back Antonio Silva next summer as Erik ten Hag looks to bring in a young defender, according to Fichajes.

Silva was heavily linked with a move to Liverpool this summer and his release clause is worth £77m after signing a professional deal with the club in 2022 that runs until 2027.

However, the Reds failed to broker a deal, therefore, the move fell through and he stayed at Benfica. The 19-year-old has forged a reputation as one of the best young defenders in Europe following his outstanding performances at the Portuguese side.

Silva played a key role in helping Benfica clinch the Primeira Liga last term finishing with 87 points, two points above second-placed FC Porto. He featured in 46 games and scored five goals across all competitions.

He has started the new season in fine form, making five appearances so far as Roger Schmidt’s side lie 4th in the league table with nine points. If he continues churning out impressive displays for Benfica, it will be difficult for the club to keep hold of him in the summer of 2024.

Fichajes claims Man Utd boss ten Hag has identified Silva as an ideal fit for the club and believes he can compete with the likes of Lisandro Martínez and Raphael Varane for a starting berth in the near future.

Other targets

According to Fichajes, United are also targeting moves for Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong and Wolverhampton Wanderers star Joao Gomes.

The Dutch boss is keen on refreshing his squad with several of his key players above the age of 29 including Varane, Victor Lindelöf, Casemiro, and Christian Eriksen.

Both Frimpong and Gomes are among the best young talents in their respective leagues. Frimpong’s contract will expire in 2025 and is seen to be ready to challenge Diogo Dalot and Wan-Bissaka for the right-back position.

Gomes, on the other hand, is under contract until the summer of 2028, therefore Man Utd would have to make a huge offer to convince Wolves to sell. The 22-year-old Brazil midfielder has shined in midfield for Gary O’Neil this campaign, featuring in all four league games for the club.

