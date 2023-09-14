Man Utd told to pay £35m to sign Rico Henry next year

Manchester United have been made aware that they will have to spend a fee of around £35m to sign Brentford star Rico Henry next year, as per Football Insider.

The Red Devils were forced to explore the market to sign a new left-back during the final few days of the recently concluded summer window following Luke Shaw’s injury problem.

With Tyrell Malacia also sidelined with an injury issue, Erik ten Hag was left with no specialist left-back at his disposal. So, United opted to sign Sergio Reguilon from Tottenham Hotspur on a simple loan deal on deadline day to reinforce their backline.

However, it has been suggested that Henry was also on United’s list and they even tried to make a move for him before deciding to secure Reguilon’s signature.

Henry to Man Utd

According to the report by Football Insider, having failed to sign Henry this summer, Man Utd could opt to make a move for him next year to strengthen their backline.

The report further claims that Henry would be open to moving to Old Trafford if United formalise their interest and Brentford are likely to let him leave should his potential suitors such as the Red Devils submit an offer of around £35m. So, Ten Hag’s side can manage to secure Henry’s signature should they formalise their interest.

The 26-year-old is a talented player and has already showcased his qualities in the Premier League in recent times. So, he would certainly bolster United’s defence if they opt to sign him next year.

However, Shaw and Malacia are set to recover from their injury issues at some stage of this season and having already signed Reguilon in a short-term deal, Man Utd don’t need to spend the reported £35m to sign another left-back.

Diogo Dalot can play in that position as well and displayed a promising performance in the 3-1 defeat against Arsenal right before the international break. So, the record Premier League champions would be better off saving the money to strengthen other areas of the squad.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign Henry in the upcoming transfer window.