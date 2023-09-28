Liverpool could move for Jarrod Bowen

Liverpool are still interested in signing West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

During the summer transfer window, Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah was linked with a move away from Anfield. Saudi club Al-Ittihad came up with a massive transfer offer, thought to be in the region of £200m to sign the Egyptian winger.

However, the Reds – who already sold several key players during the summer – were determined to keep “phenomenal” Salah at any cost. The 31-year-old has a contract at the club until 2025 and he could be sold next summer if there’s a big offer on the table.

The transfer oracle believes that the links with the Saudis are going nowhere. If Salah leaves, Liverpool will look for options elsewhere and Bowen has widely been tipped as a target.

The West Ham winger has been previously linked with a move to Anfield, with Jurgen Klopp thought to be a big admirer of his talents. Romano suggests that Bowen could be under consideration but at the moment, nothing is concrete yet.

“I think we will see many links with wingers to Liverpool because of the Mo Salah situation. We expect the Saudis to return for Salah in 2024,” Romano said on the latest episode of CaughtOffside’s The Debrief podcast.

“At the moment, this is not something concrete yet. Nothing is happening, but I still think in 2024, they will try again, so it is normal to see many links. Jarrod Bowen is one of them.”

Bowen – smart addition?

The England international joined the Hammers in 2020 and has made over 160 appearances for the club, scoring 44 goals in all competitions.

He has become a key player under David Moyes and scored the winning goal for the Hammers as they lifted the Europa Conference League trophy last season.

At 26, Bowen is approaching the peak years of his career, and he could be tempted to move to Liverpool should they make an approach. While at West Ham, he is a guaranteed starter, Bowen will have more chances of winning trophies at Liverpool.

Bowen has two more years left in his £60k-per-week contract at the club, and surely Liverpool can offer him better pay packages. He is not a prolific scorer like Salah, but his Premier League experience and versatility can be properly utilized.