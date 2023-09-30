Zion Suzuki confirms Man Utd transfer offer



Speaking to Japanese Soccer Digest Web (via Voetbal Belgie), Zion Suzuki has revealed that he received an offer from Manchester United during the last transfer window.

The Japanese goalkeeper was associated with a move to Man United earlier this summer. The Red Devils wanted him as a back-up option behind Andre Onana in the first-team squad. However, Suzuki was not interested in the limited role and he made the loan move to Belgian club Sint-Truiden from Urawa Reds.

Talking to Japanese Soccer Digest Web, Suzuki said that he dreams to play in the Premier League one day and confirmed that there was an offer on the table from United. The 21-year-old revealed that he did not want to play second fiddle to Onana at United. He wants to make good progress before stepping up to the English top-flight.

He said: “My dream is to play in the English Premier League. It is true that I have received an offer from Manchester United, but United have acquired Onana this season, so I want to play at a level where I can play. Even if I can’t go there now, I definitely want to go there in a few years. To make progress step by step, I decided to move to Belgium.”

Future move

United saw Suzuki as an understudy behind Onana in the squad, but the goalkeeper was not interested in the move. He chose to make the switch to the Belgian top tier with Sint-Truiden where he is assured to start every game. The youngster will be hoping to use the experience to his benefit to attract proposals from the Premier League.

One thing is for sure, Suzuki has no plans of moving to England as a substitute keeper. He is prepared to make progress ‘step by step’ such that clubs are prepared to hand him the no.1 role. It may not happen with United after their purchases of Onana and Altay Bayindir, but he could end up at another Premier League club in future.

Suzuki is already a good ball-playing keeper, who does not shy away from leaving his goal. His distribution and ball recoveries are his main strengths. He has also been impressive with his long balls as well as his save accuracy. As he gains more experience at the senior level, clubs from the English top-flight could take notice of him.