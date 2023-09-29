Arsenal & Chelsea both informed of conditions for Toney deal



According to respected journalist Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal and Chelsea have been informed on potential conditions to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney in January or next summer.

The English striker is currently at the midway stage of his 8-month ban for breaching FA betting rules. He has been permitted to train again with his teammates, but won’t be allowed to return to footballing action until January 17.

While the wait continues, the 27-year-old has decided to try a different opportunity in 2024 by employing new agents from Stellar, as per Romano. Chelsea and Arsenal are both aware of possible conditions to sign him.

Big move

Toney has proved himself in the English top-flight since Brentford’s promotion 2 years ago. Last season, he was fantastic in the Premier League with 20 goals before his suspension. His exploits in front of goal contributed to Thomas Frank’s side finishing in the top half of the table in 9th.

In his absence this campaign, Brentford have had a tougher start to the season. They are currently lying 13th in the standings with 6 points from 6 games. If they decide to sell Toney in January, it could be for a premium fee. It has been reported that they could demand as much as £80 million, who was described as world-class by Brentford manager Thomas Frank.

Toney would be a fabulous signing for Arsenal or Chelsea. The Gunners are unbeaten in this season but they have dropped points twice at home against Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur after squandering clear-cut scoring opportunities. Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have not been consistent enough.

Toney would be a better fit to lead the attack for them. At Chelsea, Nicolas Jackson has just 2 goals to his name since his summer switch from Villarreal and they need someone with Premier League experience and ability to convert chances created. Chelsea have been no short of creativity, but have lacked the cutting edge in the box. Toney’s arrival could immediately make them a more menacing outfit in the final 3rd of the pitch.