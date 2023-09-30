[Teams] Tottenham vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups from north London

This weekend’s big Premier League clash sees Tottenham take on Liverpool in north London on Saturday evening.

Ange Postecoglou goes with summer signing Guglielmo Vicario between the sticks again while Christian Romero marshals the Tottenham defence. Pedro Porro, Mickey Van de Ven and Destiny Udogie also start in the Spurs backline.

Yves Bissouma starts once again in midfield and he’ll be looking to maintain his excellent early-season form. Pape Sarr keeps his place so Oliver Skipp has to settle for a place on the bench.

Hueng-min Son is passed fit to start up front after recovering from a minor knock that he sustained last weekend. James Maddison is also fit to feature despite suffering what appeared to be a nasty knee injury against Arsenal. Dejan Kulusevski also starts alongside Richarlison.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp makes some changes from the side that won in the League Cup in midweek. Alisson Becker returns in goal while Trent Alexander-Arnold is fit to return to the squad after missing the last few games through injury. However, he’s only named on the bench with Joe Gomez at right-back.

Andrew Robertson remains at left-back with Joel Matip alongside Virgil van Dijk in the middle of defence. Ibrahima Konate is named among the Liverpool substitutes. Alexis MacAllister and Dominic Szoboszlai start in midfield along with Curtis Jones so Endo is named on the bench.

Mohamed Salah is recalled to start in Liverpool’s attack and he’s joined by Luis Diaz – who was also rested in midweek. Cody Gakpo starts up front so Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez are on the bench this evening.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Tottenham

Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bissouma, Sarr, Maddison; Kulusevski, Richarlison, Son.

Subs: Forster, Royal, Davies, Phillips, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Soloman, Veliz, Donley.

Liverpool

Alisson, Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Diaz, Salah, Gakpo.

Subs: Kelleher, Endo, Konate, Nunez, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Alexander-Arnold.