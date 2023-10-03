Liverpool join Arsenal in the race to sign Pedro Neto

Liverpool are reportedly looking to sign Arsenal target and Wolverhampton Wanderers star Pedro Neto next year if they decide to sell Mohamed Salah to Saudi Arabia, as per Football Transfers.

The Egyptian have heavily been linked with a move away from Anfield in recent months. Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad expressed their interest in signing him in the recently concluded summer window and even submitted an opening proposal of around £150m.

However, Liverpool were desperate to keep hold of their star man so, they opted to reject that offer and eventually managed to keep him at the club.

But, it has been suggested that despite failing to sign Salah this summer, Al-Ittihad haven’t given up on their hopes of purchasing the Egyptian and they could opt to make an improved proposal to acquire his service next year.

It appears Liverpool have started to explore the market to sign a new winger as a potential replacement for Salah if they sell him and have already been linked with a few options in recent times with Nico Williams and Jarrod Bowen being among them. But, Neto is now emerging as a serious target.

Battle

According to the report by Football Transfers, Liverpool are contemplating a swoop for Neto next year to replace Salah if they are forced to cash-in on him.

However, the report claims that Wolves are demanding a big fee for their star man and the Merseyside club are reluctant to match their asking price.

Football Transfers also states that Liverpool are fearful that Wolves could raise their asking price for at least £20m to sell Neto if the Reds make a move for the Portuguese after selling Salah.

However, it has been suggested that purchasing Neto won’t be easy for Liverpool as Arsenal are also eyeing a swoop for him in the upcoming transfer window.

The Gunners hold a long-term interest in him as they were keen on purchasing him during the summer of 2022. But, Wolves eventually managed to keep hold of their star man so a deal never materialised.

Fabrizio Romano has recently reported that Neto is set to leave Wolves next year so this is a big boost for Arsenal and Liverpool to acquire his service.

Neto – valued at around £24m by Transfermarkt – is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to become a top-class player going forward. So, he would be a great coup for Arsenal or Liverpool if either club manage to secure his signature in the upcoming transfer window.