Man Utd urged to sign Antonio Silva to bolster the defence

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that SL Benfica star Antonio Silva would be a perfect signing for Manchester United to strengthen their defence next year.

The Red Devils were seemingly looking to purchase a new defender in the recently concluded summer window as they were linked with several names. However, Erik ten Hag’s side eventually didn’t sign anyone before the deadline.

But, Fabrizio Romano has recently reported that having decided not to strengthen their defence this summer, Man Utd are now planning to do that next year.

It has even been reported that the record Premier League champions have already made a three-man shortlist of defenders ahead of a potential move and the players – who are on United’s radar are Edmond Tapsoba, Antonio Silva and Jean-Clair Todibo.

But, Speaking to Caught Offside, Romano has now said that Silva is a player that he loves and the Portuguese is a ‘stand-out’ option for United to bolster their backline.

Silva to Man Utd

The journalist further claims that Silva is one of the best young defenders in the world so the 19-year-old would be an excellent signing for Man Utd if they eventually manage to secure his signature.

In addition, Romano states that the Benfica star won’t be a cheap option for Man Utd but it would be a shrewd investment with a view to the long-term future should they purchase him.

Romano said:

“Next for United will likely be a centre-back, that’s one of their priorities for 2024. In my opinion Benfica’s Antonio Silva would probably be the stand-out option. “I really love him as a player, the perfect opportunity for any club looking for talented CB as was the case with Josko Gvardiol last year – it’s exactly the same kind of opportunity. It’s not a bargain as such, but it could be a smart investment for a top talent.”

After coming through Benfica’s youth system, Silva – valued at around £39m by Transfermarkt – has already established himself as a key member of the Eagles’ first eleven in recent times. He has showcased his talent at the highest level so he would be a shrewd signing for Man Utd should they sign him next year.