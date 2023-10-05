Liverpool & Man Utd in battle to sign Thiago Almada

Liverpool are reportedly in a battle with Manchester United over a deal to sign Atlanta United star Thiago Almada, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After joining the MLS side last year, the 22-year-old enjoyed a promising debut campaign for Gonzalo Pineda’s side last term before showcasing his best this season, scoring 11 goals and registering 14 assists in 29 league appearances. The youngster was a part of the Argentina national team that won the Qatar World Cup last year.

So, it appears the South American’s recent impressive displays haven’t gone unnoticed as several big clubs around Europe such as Man Utd and Liverpool have registered their interest in signing him.

According to the report by Fichajes, Liverpool are considering strengthening their squad for the 2024/25 season and they have set their sights on signing Almada – who has been compared to Lionel Messi in the past.

The report further claims that Jurgen Klopp has already given the green light to sign Almada so the Merseyside club could opt to make a concrete approach to purchase the Argentinian next year.

Battle

However, Fichajes states that Man Utd are also interested in signing him and Erik ten Hag has told his team to lure the South American to Old Trafford. So, Liverpool are set to face a tough challenge from their arch-rival in getting any potential deal done for Almada.

The 22-year-old – valued at around £23m by Transfermarkt – has entered the final two years of his current contract so Atlanta could opt to cash-in on him next year to make the most profit out of his departure. In that case, Man Utd or Liverpool would manage to purchase Almada should they formalise their interest.

The youngster likes to be deployed in the attacking midfielder role. He is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has an eye for long-range passing, can create opportunities for fellow attackers and also can finish off his chances.

Almada is a talented player and possesses high potential so he would be a shrewd signing for Man Utd or Liverpool if either club opt to secure his signature next year.

However, the Premier League is a level above MLS so the youngster might take time to settle down in his new surroundings if he eventually joins either of the English giants.