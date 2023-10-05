Tottenham & Arsenal plotting swoop for Santiago Gimenez

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have reportedly been keeping a close eye on the development of Feyenoord star Santiago Gimenez ahead of a potential move next year, as per the transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

After cashing-in on Harry Kane last term, it has been suggested that Spurs are exploring the possibility of signing a new striker to replace the Englishman.

The Lilywhites have purchased Alejo Veliz and Brennan Johnson in the recently concluded summer window. But, while Veliz is still young and needs time to develop his career, Johnson is comfortable playing out wide.

So, it appears Tottenham are looking to sign an experienced striker in the upcoming transfer window to reinforce their frontline. Several players have been mentioned as potential targets with Ivan Toney being among them, but Gimenez is also on their radar.

Speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, Bailey has claimed that the Mexican has been ‘sensational’ this season and he is a fantastic player.

Battle

The journalist further states that Spurs are interested in signing him and they have been monitoring his development in recent times ahead of a potential move next year.

However, Bailey says that Arsenal are also looking to sign a new attacker and have been keeping a close eye on the 22-year-old as of late. So, Spurs are set to face fierce competition from their arch-rival in getting any potential deal done for Gimenez.

Bailey said:

“Santiago Gimenez looks sensational by the way, he looks so good. He looks amazing to me. Teams have been watching Feyenoord, of which there is a few, they are the best team in Holland, we know Arsenal and Tottenham have been watching Gimenez as of late.”

The 22-year-old still has four years left in his current contract so Feyenoord are in a strong position to demand a big fee if they are forced to cash-in and the Dutch champions reportedly want at least £34m. So, Tottenham or Arsenal will have to spend a reasonable amount of money to sign Gimenez should they formalise their interest.

Gimenez is a talented player and possesses high potential so he could be a shrewd signing for Arsenal or Tottenham if either club manage to secure his signature.

However, the youngster has recently revealed that he dreams of playing for Real Madrid. So, if Los Blancos join the North London clubs in this race then, the Premier League sides could find it difficult to persuade the Mexican to move to the English capital.