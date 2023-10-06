Emile Smith Rowe could leave if Arsenal sign Neto



According to Football Insider, Arsenal playmaker Emile Smith Rowe could contemplate leaving the club in January if they sign Wolverhampton Wanderers star Pedro Neto.

Smith Rowe has endured a difficult spell with the Gunners amid injury concerns. He missed the first half of the previous campaign with a groin surgery and since his comeback, he has started just 1 game in all competitions.

He continues to remain a key player in the squad but Football Insider report that he may start considering his future away from Arsenal if they were to land the signature of Neto this winter.

Possible scenario

Smith Rowe has become a fringe player in the Gunners squad. In midweek, we saw Bukayo Saka getting injured in the opening half. Manager Mikel Arteta straightaway chose to replace him with Fabio Vieira. There have also been situations where Reiss Nelson has been preferred ahead of Smith Rowe in the XI.

If Arsenal were to move for Neto during the winter transfer window, Smith Rowe may request a move away from the club. He won’t be short of offers. Aston Villa have been long-term admirers of Smith Rowe and failed with two bids to sign him during the summer of 2021. They could return for his signature next year.

Meanwhile, Neto would be a quality addition to the Gunners squad midway through the campaign. The Portuguese has got back into his best form after multiple long-term injuries. He has registered 1 goal and 4 assists in the top-flight this season and played a big part in the recent win over Manchester City.

Wolves wanted £50 million for him during the last transfer window and Arsenal may have to spend a similar fee to persuade them to sell. Whether they can succeed in January remains to be seen. If Wolves find themselves in a tough relegation tussle, they could resist the prospect of selling him this winter.