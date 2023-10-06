Man Utd in battle with Man City to sign Kauro Mitoma

Manchester United and Manchester City are set to go toe-to-toe in their bid to sign Brighton & Hove Albion’s Kauro Mitoma.

Manchester United are set to explore their options in the winter transfer market with Erik ten Hag interested in landing Kauro Mitoma from Brighton, according to Fichajes.

The Red Devils’ attacking woes have been well-documented this season as they have scored only 12 goals in 9 matches across the Premier League and the Champions League.

Ten Hag has been unable to rely on the likes of Anthony, Martial and Jadon Sancho, whose fitness and disciplinary problems, respectively, have effectively shortened the squad.

Mitoma has been identified as the man who could add some much needed threat. However, Man Utd face competition as the report says Manchester City are also in the running for the 26-year-old’s signature.

Big money needed

Brighton are notorious for asking hefty asking prices from fellow English clubs, as was most recently noticed in Moises Caicedo’s £110m+ transfer to Chelsea last summer.

The Seagulls will not let Mitoma be an exception as he’s been one of the best players in the Premier League this calendar year. With Man Utd and City battling it out, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Brighton demanding upwards of £100m once again for the Japanese international.

From the Red Devils’ point of view, Mitoma would be a sensational signing but it remains to be seen whether he is the need of the hour due to his affinity with playing on the left side of attack, and not the right where the Old Trafford outfit is actually lacking in depth.

Marcus Rashford will make the left flank his own, now that Rasmus Hojlund is regularly starting as a striker, while United also have Garnacho in their ranks.

Jadon Sancho’s future and Antony’s poor form means Man Utd desperately need a right winger, so you’d have to question the logic of paying circa £100m on a player like Mitoma.

With that said, it remains to be seen whether Ten Hag demands a specialist right winger from the board in the upcoming winter market or if Rashford’s positions will be juggled yet again in order to fit in a newer signing.