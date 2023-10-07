Arsenal & Liverpool told to pay huge fee to sign Pedro Neto

Arsenal and Liverpool have been made aware that they will have to spend a huge fee to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers star Pedro Neto in the upcoming transfer window, as per Football Insider.

The Gunners have been contemplating purchasing a new right-winger to support Bukayo Saka for a long time, but they haven’t decided to sign anyone yet.

Neto has previously been mentioned as a serious target for the North London club, but they couldn’t manage to secure his signature as Wolves weren’t willing to let their star man leave.

However, it has recently been reported that Neto is keen on taking the next step in his career and could move away from the Molineux Stadium next year.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Arsenal remain interested in signing Neto to strengthen their forward department and have been following his development in recent times ahead of a potential swoop.

But, it has been suggested that securing Neto’s signature won’t be easy for the Gunners as Liverpool are also eyeing a swoop for him as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah – who has heavily been linked with a move away from Anfield.

Now, according to the report by Football Insider, Wolves don’t want to let their star man leave for cheap and are set to ask a ‘huge’ fee if they are forced to cash-in.

Neto still has four years left in his current contract so Wolves are in a strong position to demand a big fee to sell their star man next year. Therefore, Arsenal or Liverpool will have to spend big money to secure his signature if they formalise their interest.

After recovering from his injury problems, Neto has enjoyed a stellar start to this season, scoring a solitary goal and registering four assists in seven league appearances.

Neto is a talented player and possesses high potential so he would be a great coup for Arsenal or Liverpool if either club manage to secure his signature in the upcoming transfer window.

It is going to be interesting to see who will eventually win the race to sign Neto should the Gunners and the Reds go head-to-head with each other over this deal next year.