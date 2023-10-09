Liverpool want £43m Piero Hincapie in January

Liverpool are in discussions regarding a potential January transfer swoop for Bayer Leverkusen’s defender Piero Hincapie, as indicated by the player’s agent Manuel Sierra.

Despite being linked with several defenders during the summer, including Levi Colwill who remained at Chelsea, and Micky van de Ven who joined Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool opted to strengthen their midfield instead with the additions of Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch, and Alexis Mac Allister.

In August, there were reports that Liverpool had an eye on Hincapie, particularly for the role of a left-sided center-back. His agent has hinted that interest in the 21-year-old persists.

Hincapie’s agent has stated that Liverpool are among the clubs discussing a potential deal for the player this winter. He indicated that the price tag for Hincapie’s transfer will not be less than €50 million (£43 million). While Liverpool was reportedly in the market for a new center-back during the summer, they focused on midfield signings.

“Liverpool were interested in him [Hincapie], but at that time they chose to invest in the midfield,” Sierra told the Futbol sin Cassette YouTube channel, via BolaVIP. “For January they are talking like other clubs, it will not be less than €50 million (£43m).”

The Reds must win the race for Hincapie

There were growing concerns about defensive options but the performances of Joel Matip, Joe Gomez, and Jarell Quansah have provided more depth for Liverpool than initially thought. Hincapie’s agent suggests there will be strong competition for his signature in January, indicating Liverpool’s ongoing interest in the center-back.

Hincapie made a move to Bayer Leverkusen from Argentine side Talleres in August 2021 for a relatively modest fee of £5.5 million. He initially played as a center-back in Leverkusen’s first team, but his positional versatility led him to play as a left-back under Gerardo Martino and then back to center-back under Xabi Alonso.

The 21-year-old has showcased his defensive abilities for both Leverkusen and the Ecuadorian national team, particularly at the World Cup in Qatar. His playing style is characterized by tenacity, comfort on the ball, versatility, and the advantage of being left-footed. These qualities make him a well-rounded modern central defender, perfectly suited for Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool.