Man Utd have already shown interest in Joao Neves

According to A Bola (via SportWitness), Manchester United have already shown an interest in signing Benfica wonderkid Joao Neves.

Neves is currently in his second season with the Benfica first-team and he has become a vital player for them in the no.6 role. His consistent showing has attracted interest from elite European clubs and A Bola reveal that United are one of those, who have expressed an interest in his services.

Benfica, for now, have no desire to consider the teenager’s departure, as per another update from O Jogo (via SportWitness). They wish to keep him in their squad until 2025 and a transfer next year could depend on a club willing to trigger the £103 million release clause in the midfielder’s contract.

Huge potential

United reinforced their defensive midfield department with the loan signing of Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina with an option to buy. The Moroccan has yet to showcase his talents from the position. He has mostly played at left-back for United due to the injury crisis in the defensive role.

He should get a fair chance after the international break but manager Erik ten Hag may still want to look into the future with a deal for Neves. Casemiro has been unconvincing from the no.6 role in the early weeks of the campaign and there are serious question marks over his starting berth.

He was taken off at the half-time whistle of the recent win over Brentford where United were pretty poor until Scott McTominay’s late goal in stoppage time. McTominay could start on the back of his late heroics, but the Scot has shown in the past that he is far from consistent from holding midfield.

Neves may be only 19 years of age, but the youngster has been excellent with his distribution, tackling and ability to win aerial challenges. He has all the hallmarks to become a world-class player in future. He may cost a lot next summer, but it could be a worthwhile invest for his huge potential.