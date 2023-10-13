Man Utd plotting swoop for Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi in the upcoming transfer window, as per the South London Press.

Having struggled with their defensive issues during the early stages of this season, Erik ten Hag has seemingly prioritised bolstering the backline next year.

Several players have been mentioned as serious targets for United with Jean-Clair Todibo, Edmond Tapsoba, Antonio Silva and Goncalo Inácio being among them. But, Guehi is now emerging as a key option.

According to the report by the South London Press, Man Utd have been monitoring the development of Guehi ahead of a potential move next year.

The report further claims that Crystal Palace want more than the club record fee – which is £50m – to sell Guehi so the record Premier League champions will have to spend big to secure his signature.

Guehi to Man Utd

The South London Press also states that it is unlikely that United would make a move for the defender in January and could look to acquire his service next summer.

After joining the Eagles back in 2021 from Chelsea, the 23-year-old has established himself as a key member of Crystal Palace’s first eleven over the last few years.

He has now also secured his place in the England national team. So, it appears having been impressed by Guehi’s recent displays, Man Utd have decided to register their interest in signing him.

The Crystal Palace star is quick, comfortable playing out from the back, good in the air, excellent in defensive contributions and also reads the game well.

He is a highly talented player and possesses the necessary attributes to play in Ten Hag’s possession-based system. So, he would be a solid acquisition for the Red Devils if they manage to lure him to Old Trafford.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd eventually opt to make a move for him or shift focus on alternative targets to reinforce their defence.

Meanwhile, after defeating Brentford in the Premier League, Man Utd will return to action when they will travel to Bramall Lane to face off against Sheffield United after the international break. United will be hoping to keep their winning run going versus the newly promoted side.