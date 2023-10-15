Man Utd interested in signing Real Betis winger Assane Diao

According to Spanish website Fichajes, Manchester United are interested in signing Real Betis winger Assane Diao.

The 18-year-old was handed his maiden appearance for Betis in late September and he has already made a big impression. The youngster has netted 3 goals from five games and Fichajes claim that he is on the radar of Man United.

United are reportedly looking for a starting winger for the short and long-term and Diao has been identified as a potential target for the club. The teenager is currently protected by a £26 million release clause in his Betis contract.

Future talent

Diao was a relatively unknown until his debut last month. In a short space of 5 games, the youngster has shown his potential. He has played in the right and left wing positions for Manuel Pellegrini’s side.

He has found the back of the net thrice, but has also impressed with other key attributes. The teenager has worked hard off the ball and has been very willing to engage in ground duels as well as tackles.

United currently have plenty of wide attacking options, but they have lacked the cutting edge in the final 3rd. Marcus Rashford has looked out of sorts on the left wing while Alejandro Garnacho has barely started.

On the other flank, Antony has been a huge disappointment since his move from Ajax while Facundo Pellistri has yet to prove his credentials. Jadon Sancho, on the other hand, is suspended by the hierarchy.

Sancho publicly criticised the manager for dropping him from the matchday squad against Arsenal back in September and there are claims that he could leave the club on a permanent basis in the near future.

With such things in mind, United could well attempt to land a young winger with plenty of energy. Diao would perfectly fit the bill and could be a top-class performer for the club in the long run with his potential.