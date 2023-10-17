Arsenal could hijack Liverpool move for Andre



According to Brazilian journalist Thiago Ferreira, Arsenal could hijack Liverpool’s move to sign Fluminense midfielder Andre Trindade in January.

Liverpool were keen on landing the Brazilian midfielder during the summer transfer window, but they were unable to convince Fluminense. The Serie A outfit were reluctant to lose their prized asset midway through the Copa Libertadores campaign where they are now into the final.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are currently in advanced talks over signing him in January, but Ferreira has claimed in his YouTube channel that Arsenal have joined the race and are ready to provide competition. Sporting director Edu Gaspar has already been spotted at the Brazilian club this month.

Possible transfer

Andre is one of the best defensive midfielders in the Brazilian top-flight. The 22-year-old has already made 2 appearances for his national team and recently came on as a replacement for Casemiro, who suffered an ankle injury. It may not be long before he pursues a bigger challenge elsewhere.

Liverpool seemed as his next destination throughout the summer but Fluminense refused to let him go. They are ready to try again in January but Arsenal could now provide competition. The Gunners presently have Declan Rice, Thomas Partey, Jorginho as well as Mohamed Elneny for the no.6 role.

There is no urgency to bolster the department this winter, but manager Mikel Arteta may want to bring in Andre in advance for his midfield rebuild. Jorginho has been linked with a return to Italy for some period of time and this could well happen at the end of the current campaign.

Elneny could also leave alongside the Italian while there remain doubts over Partey’s future with his contract expiring in June 2025. Andre would be a good acquisition for Arsenal. He is a strong ball-playing midfielder, who likes to tackle and win regular duels in either half. He is not the best in the air, but tends to make up for it with his tireless work rate and ball recoveries. It is left to be seen whether they can persuade him to join ahead of Liverpool.